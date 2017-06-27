Braves' Daniel Winkler: Rehab moved to Triple-A
Winkler (elbow) has shifted his rehab to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Winkler was able to appear in three rehab games for High-A Florida over the past week, and apparently everything went as planned as he's now ready to shift his rehab to Gwinnett. Seeing as Winkler has been on the mend for an extended period of time, the Braves will likely keep him on a rehab assignment for most or all of the 30-day maximum stay before ultimately deciding his next step.
