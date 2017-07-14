Braves' Danny Santana: Cleared to play Friday
Santana (infection) has been cleared to play, and will start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Following this news, Santana should be able to return for Atlanta's next series against the Cubs on Monday, barring any setbacks while rehabbing at the Triple-A level. The utility man has been playing a decent amount for the Braves, but hasn't produced much, hitting just .223/.275/.393 with three home runs and 18 RBI during 55 games this season.
