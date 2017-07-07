Braves' Danny Santana: Placed on DL with infection
Santana was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a bacterial infection in his leg.
Santana has seen an uptick in playing time recently as the team's super-utility player, but will find himself sidelined indefinitely heading into the All-Star break. Although it's unclear as to the length of time needed for recovery, the team is unlikely to rush him back into action due to the severity of such an ailment. Santana finished last month with a slash line of .302/.362/.512 while mainly serving as a pinch hitter and will be replaced on the roster by Jace Peterson, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.
