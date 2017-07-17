Play

Braves' Danny Santana: Will come off DL on Monday

Santana (infection) is expected to be activated from the DL prior to Monday's game against the Cubs, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran utility player has missed 10 games due to a leg infection. Santana will re-join a crowded Braves bench that will also now feature Sean Rodriguez (shoulder), who's also coming off the DL on Monday.

