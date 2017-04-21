Braves' Dansby Swanson: Batting eighth Friday
Swanson will bat eighth Friday against the Phillies.
Manager Brian Snitker has not said explicitly that this will be Swanson's regular spot moving forward, but it would make sense if the team kept him in the bottom third of the order for a while as the 23-year-old attempts to regain some confidence at the dish. Swanson has batted exclusively out of the two-hole to this point, going just 8-for-61 (.131 average) with two extra-base hits, two walks and 16 strikeouts.
