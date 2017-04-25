Swanson is unlikely to be demoted despite his poor start at the plate, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "He's a young player," Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer said Monday. "He's very talented. He knows he belongs here. We all know he belongs here. He doesn't have the type of swing that is conducive to slumps. He's just trying a little bit too hard right now, which is normal. Every hitter goes through this. They want to get off to a really good start and when they don't you see them try to start trying a little bit too hard."

The numbers back up the idea that the young shortstop is simply having some really bad luck to begin 2017. Swanson's .173 BABIP is over 200 points below his 2016 mark in the majors, while his hard-hit ball and line-drive percentages are comparable to last year's performance. The 23-year-old may already have been dropped in shallow fantasy leagues by impatient GMs, but the Braves are still confident that hits will begin falling in for Swanson very soon, making him a potentially worthwhile player to stash on your bench if you have room to wait for his production to come around.