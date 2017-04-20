Swanson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Nationals.

The former top draft pick hasn't been able to get anything going at the plate this season, as his batting average currently sits at just a .131 mark. Swanson will get the night off to hopefully regain some composure, with Jace Peterson moving to shortstop to fill in for him.

