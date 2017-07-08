Braves' Dansby Swanson: Out of lineup Saturday

Swanson is not in the lineup Saturday against Washington, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Swanson takes a seat for the second time in the past four games as Johan Camargo draws another start at shortstop. Manager Brian Snitker has said that he wants to give Camargo as many at-bats as possible while he continues to produce at the plate. Swanson will likely return to the lineup for the final game of the series Sunday.