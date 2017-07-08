Braves' Dansby Swanson: Out of lineup Saturday
Swanson is not in the lineup Saturday against Washington, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Swanson takes a seat for the second time in the past four games as Johan Camargo draws another start at shortstop. Manager Brian Snitker has said that he wants to give Camargo as many at-bats as possible while he continues to produce at the plate. Swanson will likely return to the lineup for the final game of the series Sunday.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Receives night off Wednesday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Drives in two Monday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Two-RBI game•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Leaps north of Mendoza Line with big game•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Moves up to No. 2 spot•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...