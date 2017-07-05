Braves' Dansby Swanson: Receives night off Wednesday
Swanson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Swanson finally showed signs of life at the plate last month, batting .306 in 28 games. However, he's been scuffling a bit as of late, and given the fact that he hasn't sat out since the beginning of June, he'll hit the bench Wednesday. Johan Camargo will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead.
