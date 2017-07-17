Braves' Dansby Swanson: Relegated to part-time role
Manager Brian Snitker said that Swanson will play a part-time role at shortstop for the Braves moving forward, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Swanson is hitting just .220 on the season, and although he seemed to figure things out during the month of June, things have fallen apart as of late. He's struck out more times than he's collected hits in the past 30 games (23 strikeouts, 22 hits) and has just five extra-base hits in that span. Now that Sean Rodriguez and Danny Santana are back from the disabled list, Snitker will utilize his depth by spreading starts among those three and the hot-hitting Johan Camargo. Snitker commented that he thinks it's better for Swanson to spend time in the big leagues rather than the minors, but a trip to Gwinnett certainly isn't out of the question if things continue to go south.
