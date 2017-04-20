Swanson went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

The beginning of what was expected to be Swanson's first full season in the majors has been a disaster so far, as the 23-year-old is slashing a woeful .131/.159/.197 with a 2:16 BB:K through 14 games. The Braves will be as patient as they can with the blue-chip prospect, but if Swanson doesn't show signs of breaking out soon, a return to the minors to regain his confidence at the plate might be in his best interest.