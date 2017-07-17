Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sits out again Monday

Swanson is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.

On Sunday, Swanson collected his first hit since July 6, but he'll hit the bench for another day off since he's still batting below the Mendoza Line over his past 14 games. Johan Camargo will pick up another start at shortstop, which could continue to be a trend if the former top overall draft pick continues to scuffle at the dish.

