Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sitting out Friday
Swanson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks
Johan Camargo will man shortstop in the Braves' second-half opener, as he did for two of the final five games before the break. Swanson put together a strong month of June (.306/.355/.418), but finished the first half with just one hit in his final 19 at-bats, bringing his season line to .221/.296/.324. There has been nothing to suggest a demotion is imminent, but a brief trip back to the minors at some point is not out of the question.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Receives night off Wednesday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Drives in two Monday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Two-RBI game•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Leaps north of Mendoza Line with big game•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...