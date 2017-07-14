Play

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sitting out Friday

Swanson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks

Johan Camargo will man shortstop in the Braves' second-half opener, as he did for two of the final five games before the break. Swanson put together a strong month of June (.306/.355/.418), but finished the first half with just one hit in his final 19 at-bats, bringing his season line to .221/.296/.324. There has been nothing to suggest a demotion is imminent, but a brief trip back to the minors at some point is not out of the question.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast