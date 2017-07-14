Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sitting out Friday

Swanson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks

Johan Camargo will man shortstop in the Braves' second-half opener, as he did for two of the final five games before the break. Swanson put together a strong month of June (.306/.355/.418), but finished the first half with just one hit in his final 19 at-bats, bringing his season line to .221/.296/.324. There has been nothing to suggest a demotion is imminent, but a brief trip back to the minors at some point is not out of the question.