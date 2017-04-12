Braves' Dansby Swanson: Struggles continue Tuesday
Swanson went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.
The rookie shortstop is slashing just .156/.206/.281 through seven games to kick off the season, with a solo homer being his only real offensive contribution. The Braves will give Swanson a very long leash when it comes to shaking off this slump, as this is expected to be a rebuilding year for the team anyway, but if his bat doesn't begin to pick up fairly soon he could be facing a demotion to Triple-A -- a level he skipped over completely in 2016.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Bangs out three hits Monday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Returns to major league lineup•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Homers in minor league game Saturday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Will play in minor league game Saturday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Out of lineup through Friday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...