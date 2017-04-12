Swanson went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

The rookie shortstop is slashing just .156/.206/.281 through seven games to kick off the season, with a solo homer being his only real offensive contribution. The Braves will give Swanson a very long leash when it comes to shaking off this slump, as this is expected to be a rebuilding year for the team anyway, but if his bat doesn't begin to pick up fairly soon he could be facing a demotion to Triple-A -- a level he skipped over completely in 2016.