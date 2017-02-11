Braves manager Brian Snitker plans to have Swanson hit second in the batting order this season, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Swanson primarily hit near the bottom of the order in his MLB debut last season, getting 108 of his 129 at-bats from the No. 7 or No. 8 spot, but he has the skill set to thrive closer to the top of the order. With Ender Inciarte as the leadoff man and Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp hitting behind Swanson, the 23-year-old shortstop should get plenty of opportunities to rack up runs and RBI.