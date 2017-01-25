Freitas signed a minor league contract with the Braves that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 27-year-old has yet to crack into the majors, but has hit well, slashing .273/.361/.421 across seven seasons in the minors. He spent 2016 with the Cubs, his fourth team since being drafted in 2010, and hit .295/.349/.437 across 367 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A. He'll look to keep hitting the ball well and finally find a home in Atlanta.