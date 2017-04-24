Bonifacio has two hits in 18 at-bats to begin 2017.

Bonifacio sees the bulk of his playing time as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement during the late innings of ballgames. Once a threat on the basepaths, the 32-year-old stole only two bases over the previous two seasons. In 2016, Bonifacio hit .211 over 43 plate appearances.

