Inciarte went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-2 victory over the Padres.

Surprisingly, Inciarte already has four dingers on the young season after hitting three with Atlanta all of last season. His career high is six with Arizona back in 2015, so his early power surge is unlikely to last. The 26-year-old should be a decent source of hits, average and stolen bases atop the Braves' order, though. He's now hitting .250 after Atlanta's three-game sweep of San Diego.