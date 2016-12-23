Inciarte has reached an agreement with the Braves on a five-year, $30.5 million contract extension.

The Braves acquired Inciarte from Arizona in the Shelby Miller deal last offseason, and their Year 1 return included a career-high .351 OBP (7.8 percent BB%) and very good outfield defense. An early-season hamstring injury limited Inciarte to 131 games, but he still managed to pick up 16 stolen bases after swiping 21 for the D-backs in 2015. The extension buys out one year of free agency, and will give the Braves control of Inciarte through the 2021 season.

