Inciarte was in his usual leadoff spot Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a run scored in a loss to the Nationals.

He jammed his hand while shagging fly balls during batting practice prior to Wednesday's game, but it looks like Inciarte avoided any kind of serious injury. He's slugged a surprising four homers already, but otherwise it's been a bit of a sluggish start to the campaign for the center fielder, who's slashing .254/.290/.475 through 14 games with only one stolen base.