Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Padres.

After hitting only three homers in 131 games last season, Inciarte already has three through nine games in 2017. He also etched his name in the record books by hitting the first-ever home run at SunTrust Park, the Braves' new home. The 26-year-old won't be able to keep up this power binge, but as long as he collects hits, scores runs and steals the occasional base, anything else he produces is gravy from a fantasy perspective.