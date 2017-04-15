Braves' Ender Inciarte: Homers again Friday
Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Padres.
After hitting only three homers in 131 games last season, Inciarte already has three through nine games in 2017. He also etched his name in the record books by hitting the first-ever home run at SunTrust Park, the Braves' new home. The 26-year-old won't be able to keep up this power binge, but as long as he collects hits, scores runs and steals the occasional base, anything else he produces is gravy from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Surprising power display Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Steals first base of season Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Picks up two hits Friday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Returns to Braves lineup Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Will play for Team Venezuela in WBC•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Gets five-year extension from Braves•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...