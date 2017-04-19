Inciarte jammed his left hand after he slipped fielding batting practice, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Inciarte headed to the clubhouse to have the issue examined, though he is still listed in the Braves' lineup as of now and says he hopes to play Wednesday. Unless otherwise noted, expect him to lead off and man center field against the Nationals.

