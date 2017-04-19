Braves' Ender Inciarte: Jams hand during BP
Inciarte jammed his left hand after he slipped fielding batting practice, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Inciarte headed to the clubhouse to have the issue examined, though he is still listed in the Braves' lineup as of now and says he hopes to play Wednesday. Unless otherwise noted, expect him to lead off and man center field against the Nationals.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Continues power surge Sunday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Homers again Friday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Surprising power display Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Steals first base of season Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Picks up two hits Friday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Returns to Braves lineup Tuesday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...