Braves' Ender Inciarte: Pops seventh homer Wednesday
Inciarte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.
He's now set a new career high with seven homers and half the season to go, while Inciarte's .305/.350/.410 triple slash is back in line with his 2015 breakout. The 26-year-old could also be poised for his first career 100-run campaign now that Freddie Freeman is back in the lineup to drive him in.
