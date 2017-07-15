Play

Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The first-time All-Star didn't rest on his laurels in the first game back from the break. Inciarte is now slashing .300/.349/.475 through nine games in July with a homer, five RBI and eight runs, but he's still looking for his first steal on the month.

