Braves' Ender Inciarte: Scores twice in Friday's win
Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The first-time All-Star didn't rest on his laurels in the first game back from the break. Inciarte is now slashing .300/.349/.475 through nine games in July with a homer, five RBI and eight runs, but he's still looking for his first steal on the month.
