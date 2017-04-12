Inciarte went 1-for-5 with his first stolen base of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

He's now 5-for-33 (.152) with a single run scored through seven games. The Braves' offense as a whole is off to a sluggish start this season, but Inciarte isn't exactly setting the table for them. Things could begin to pick up for him and the team starting Friday, however, when they get their home opener in the brand new SunTrust Park.