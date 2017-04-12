Braves' Ender Inciarte: Steals first base of season Tuesday
Inciarte went 1-for-5 with his first stolen base of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.
He's now 5-for-33 (.152) with a single run scored through seven games. The Braves' offense as a whole is off to a sluggish start this season, but Inciarte isn't exactly setting the table for them. Things could begin to pick up for him and the team starting Friday, however, when they get their home opener in the brand new SunTrust Park.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Surprising power display Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Picks up two hits Friday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Returns to Braves lineup Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Will play for Team Venezuela in WBC•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Gets five-year extension from Braves•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...