Inciarte went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a solo shot and a two-run blast in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

The light-hitting center fielder came into the game with only 13 career homers over three seasons, but at least for one game he was able to match Giancarlo Stanton bomb for bomb. Inciarte is still hitting just .189 (7-for-37) through the early going, but Wednesday's performance could signal that he's about to catch fire.