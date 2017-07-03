Braves' Ender Inciarte: Three hits in Sunday's win
Inciarte went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's extra-inning win over the A's.
He's now got a .341/.377/.413 slash line since the beginning of June with a homer, two steals, 14 RBI and 19 runs, and Inciarte was rewarded for his efforts by being named to his first All-Star Game later Sunday night as the Braves' lone representative.
