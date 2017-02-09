Inciarte will play for Team Venezuela in the WBC, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 26-year-old will start in an outfield that will also feature the Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez and the Phillies' Odubel Herrera. Inciarte set a career high with a .351 OBP last season, but his main goal in 2017 will be to stay healthy and avoid the nagging injuries that have cost him 61 games over the past two years.