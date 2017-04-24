O'Flaherty has given up three runs over five innings to begin the season.

Two of those runs came on Opening Day against the Mets. Since then, O'Flaherty has faced 18 batters over 4.2 innings and allowed just one run on four hits without walking anyone. The 32-year-old functions primarily as a lefty specialist at this point in his career. Last season, he allowed 22 runs over 28.2 innings.