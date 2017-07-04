Braves' Freddie Freeman: Activated from DL, starting at third base

Freeman (wrist) was activated from the disabled list and is starting at third base Tuesday against the Astros.

While Freeman was originally scheduled to play in a final rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, he was apparently feeling ready to return to the show after just a pair of minor-league tune-up games. His return should provide a massive boost for the Braves and fantasy owners alike, as Freeman was slashing an impressive .341/.461/.748 with 14 homers in 37 games before fracturing his wrist. He'll face Brad Peacock in his return to the lineup. Jace Peterson was optioned to Triple-A to clear room for him.