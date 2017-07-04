Braves' Freddie Freeman: Activated from DL, starting at third base
Freeman (wrist) was activated from the disabled list and is starting at third base Tuesday against the Astros.
While Freeman was originally scheduled to play in a final rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, he was apparently feeling ready to return to the show after just a pair of minor-league tune-up games. His return should provide a massive boost for the Braves and fantasy owners alike, as Freeman was slashing an impressive .341/.461/.748 with 14 homers in 37 games before fracturing his wrist. He'll face Brad Peacock in his return to the lineup. Jace Peterson was optioned to Triple-A to clear room for him.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Looks good at third in Saturday's rehab•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Return before All-Star break up in air•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Takes batting practice Wednesday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Aiming for July 1 rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hopes to begin rehab assignment in early July•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slated to hit Friday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...