Braves' Freddie Freeman: Aiming for July 1 rehab assignment
Freeman (wrist) will participate in on-field batting practice Wednesday and Thursday with hopes of beginning his minor-league rehab assignment Saturday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Freeman is entering the final stages of his extended rehab program after being placed on the disabled list May 18 with a fractured left wrist. If he is indeed able to begin his minor-league assignment Saturday, then the slugging corner infielder could be on track to rejoin the Braves prior to the All-Star break that begins July 10.
