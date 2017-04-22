Braves' Freddie Freeman: Crushes seventh homer in loss

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Freeman clubbed his seventh bomb of the season off Jeremy Hellickson to bring the Braves within one run in a game they'd lose. He's been absolutely on fire during the entire month of April, and the 27-year-old is certainly a player who could be on his way to a massive season as he tries to follow up his 34-homer effort of 2016.