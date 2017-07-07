Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hits two doubles in return to first base
Freeman went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run in Thursday's 5-2 win over Washington.
Freeman played his familiar position at first base for this one after starting at third in his first two games back from a wrist injury. He smacked RBI doubles in the third and seventh innings to drive in his first runs since May 16. Freeman's picked up right where he left off before getting hurt, and now sports a .345/.455/.730 line in 178 plate appearances.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Activated from DL, starting at third base•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Looks good at third in Saturday's rehab•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Return before All-Star break up in air•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Takes batting practice Wednesday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Aiming for July 1 rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hopes to begin rehab assignment in early July•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...