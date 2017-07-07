Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hits two doubles in return to first base

Freeman went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run in Thursday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Freeman played his familiar position at first base for this one after starting at third in his first two games back from a wrist injury. He smacked RBI doubles in the third and seventh innings to drive in his first runs since May 16. Freeman's picked up right where he left off before getting hurt, and now sports a .345/.455/.730 line in 178 plate appearances.