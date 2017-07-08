Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 15th bomb of season Friday

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk and three RBI Friday against the Nationals

Freeman left the yard for the 15th time this year off Max Scherzer to break up a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning of a losing effort. He's been raking in his four games since returning from the disabled list, and continues to be one of the best hitters in the majors this season, as he's slashing .349/.459/.743.