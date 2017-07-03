Braves' Freddie Freeman: Looks good at third in Saturday's rehab
Freeman (wrist) went 0-for-1 with a walk and had no difficulty fielding his only chance at third base Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett as he began his rehab assignment, Bob Sutton of MLB.com reports. "I think the hardest thing for me is going to be all the different arm angles. I think that's going to be my biggest challenge ... [along with] charging balls and balls in the hole," Freeman said after the game.
He got Sunday off but will be back at third for Gwinnett on Monday. Freeman acknowledged that it will likely be another couple of weeks before his wrist feels 100 percent when he swings a bat, but he could be back in Atlanta's lineup -- and starting at third base for the first time in his MLB career -- later this week if all goes well over the next few rehab games.
