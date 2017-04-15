Braves' Freddie Freeman: Reaches base three times Friday

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's win over the Padres.

Through nine games this season, Freeman's slashing a robust .361/.425/.722 with three homers, although all three have been solo shots. Once Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson begin reaching base more often ahead of him, or manager Brian Snitker shakes up his batting order to get some more OBP at the top, expect Freeman to start racking up more RBI.