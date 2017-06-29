Braves' Freddie Freeman: Return before All-Star break up in air

Freeman (wrist) said his return date depends on how he's hitting during his upcoming minor-league rehab assignment, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports. If he feels ready, he could be back in the lineup for next Friday's matchup against the Nationals, otherwise he may wait until after the All-Star break to return.

Freeman is scheduled to begin a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. He's set to play Saturday, Monday and Tuesday before ultimately making a decision regarding his next step.