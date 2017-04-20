Braves' Freddie Freeman: Sets Braves on-base record Wednesday

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 14-4 loss to the Nats.

His third-inning solo shot off Joe Ross, his sixth homer of the season, set a new franchise record as Freeman reaches base for the 12th consecutive plate appearance. The first baseman has been carrying the Atlanta offense so far, slashing .440/.533/.920 through 14 games, but it's a testament to how cold the top of the order has been that he's only got eight RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories