Braves' Freddie Freeman: Sets Braves on-base record Wednesday
Freeman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 14-4 loss to the Nats.
His third-inning solo shot off Joe Ross, his sixth homer of the season, set a new franchise record as Freeman reaches base for the 12th consecutive plate appearance. The first baseman has been carrying the Atlanta offense so far, slashing .440/.533/.920 through 14 games, but it's a testament to how cold the top of the order has been that he's only got eight RBI.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Smacks two homers in four-hit effort•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Has three-hit Opening Day•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers in new ballpark Friday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Three more hits Monday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hits first spring homer Thursday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...