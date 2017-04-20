Braves' Freddie Freeman: Sets Braves on-base record Wednesday

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 14-4 loss to the Nats.

His third-inning solo shot off Joe Ross, his sixth homer of the season, set a new franchise record as Freeman reaches base for the 12th consecutive plate appearance. The first baseman has been carrying the Atlanta offense so far, slashing .440/.533/.920 through 14 games, but it's a testament to how cold the top of the order has been that he's only got eight RBI.