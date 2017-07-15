Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs 17th homer Friday

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

A scoring decision denied him a third RBI, as Freeman's single with runners on second and third in the bottom of the eighth inning brought home the winning runs for Atlanta, but only after Brandon Phillips tripped rounding third, got up and scored anyway when the throw from the outfield came into second base. Adjusting to a new defensive home at third base hasn't affected Freeman at the plate at all -- he's collected a hit in seven straight games since coming off the DL, posting a .400/.438/.800 slash line with three homers and 10 RBI.