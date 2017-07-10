Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats 16th homer Sunday
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.
He's shown absolutely no rust since returning to action from his wrist injury, going 10-for-26 (.385) in six games with two homers, eight RBI and six runs. Freeman's now played five games at third base, gaining eligibility at the position in many fantasy formats, and he should be poised for a huge second half at the linchpin of a surprisingly dangerous Braves offense.
