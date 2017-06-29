Braves' Freddie Freeman: Takes batting practice Wednesday

Freeman (wrist) was able to take batting practice on the field before Wednesday's game against the Padres, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Freeman said he felt good after, giving him confidence that he'll be able to return for next Thursday's series opener against the Nationals. "Obviously that was what I wanted to do and now I think it's going to happen," the corner infielder said when asked about him coming off the DL next week. He'll still wait to see how he does during his rehab assignment before returning to action, but barring any setbacks, it seems like Freeman could be back with the Braves when they head to Washington on July 6.