Braves' Freddie Freeman: Takes batting practice Wednesday
Freeman (wrist) was able to take batting practice on the field before Wednesday's game against the Padres, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Freeman said he felt good after, giving him confidence that he'll be able to return for next Thursday's series opener against the Nationals. "Obviously that was what I wanted to do and now I think it's going to happen," the corner infielder said when asked about him coming off the DL next week. He'll still wait to see how he does during his rehab assignment before returning to action, but barring any setbacks, it seems like Freeman could be back with the Braves when they head to Washington on July 6.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Aiming for July 1 rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hopes to begin rehab assignment in early July•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slated to hit Friday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Option at third base?•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plays catch Monday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Placed on DL•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...