Braves' Freddie Freeman: Will play for Team Canada in WBC

Freeman will play for Team Canada at the WBC, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The tourney's somewhat lax eligibility rules allow Freeman, an American, to suit up for Canada because his parents were Canadian. He's also the only real MLB star on a young roster, so it could be a quick exit and return to the Braves for the 27-year-old, who'll be looking to build on last season's career-high 34 home runs and .969 OPS in 2017.