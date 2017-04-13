Braves' Ian Anderson: Fans eight in full-season debut
Anderson notched eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings in his debut for Low-A Rome. He gave up one run on two hits and three walks against West Virginia.
This was Anderson's first start above rookie ball and he handled himself quite well. Obviously he walked too many batters, but the swing-and-miss potential was on full display. Anderson was tabbed as a safety-over-upside pick when the Braves saved some money by taking him with the third overall pick last year, but his 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame also allows one to dream a little on his stuff taking a jump up. There may be more long-term upside here than most originally expected.
