Anderson, 19, has a 3.72 ERA and 83:34 K:BB through 65.1 innings for Low-A Rome.

Anderson has been terrific of late, allowing just one earned run in his last three outings. He is still struggling with his control, though, as he has issued eight walks over that span. However, Anderson's age and massive strikeout potential means he will be a highly coveted hurler among the prospect ranks, even if he won't see the big leagues for a few years.