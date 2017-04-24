Krol has allowed nine runs over seven innings of work for an ERA of 11.57 to start the season.

Moreover, Krol has walked six and only struck out six. The 25-year-old's WHIP has reached 2.14 and his FIP sits at a bloated 7.47. That is quite the regression from last year, when Krol posted a 2.91 FIP and allowed just 18 earned runs over 51 innings and posted a 4.3 K/BB ratio.