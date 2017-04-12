Braves' Jace Peterson: Gets start in left field Wednesday
Peterson will start in left field and bat eighth in the order Wednesday against the Marlins, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Matt Kemp (hamstring) hitting the disabled list, it looks like Peterson will be the club's primary option in left field for the time being, at least against right-handed pitching. Even so, Peterson's value remains mostly limited to NL-only and deeper mixed leagues, as he lacks power and hasn't run much since arriving in the big leagues after routinely racking up high steals totals in the minors.
