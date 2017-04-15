Peterson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Peterson has been manning left field for the Braves while Matt Kemp (hamstring) remains on the disabled list, though he'll take a seat in favor of Chase d'Arnaud with southpaw Clayton Richard taking the mound.

