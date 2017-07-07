Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Peterson's whirlwind season continues as he makes his third big league stint after being sent down to Triple-A on Tuesday. The utility infielder is batting just .183 with 32 strikeouts in 47 games this season and likely serves as a bench bat until Danny Santana (infection) is able to return to action.

