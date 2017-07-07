Braves' Jace Peterson: Recalled by Braves
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Peterson's whirlwind season continues as he makes his third big league stint after being sent down to Triple-A on Tuesday. The utility infielder is batting just .183 with 32 strikeouts in 47 games this season and likely serves as a bench bat until Danny Santana (infection) is able to return to action.
More News
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Sent back to minors•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Held out of lineup Monday•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Moves over to second base Sunday•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Moved to first base Thursday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...