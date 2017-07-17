Braves' Jace Peterson: Sent back to minors
Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
With a .187 batting average on the season, Peterson's primary calling card is his positional versatility. However, with both Sean Rodriguez and Danny Santana back from the disabled list, there's simply no room on the active roster for Peterson. Given his amount of MLB experience, the 27-year-old seems to be a likely candidate to return to Atlanta should the need arise, but he'll toil in the minors for now.
