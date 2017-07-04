Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Peterson was sent back to the minors to make room for Freddie Freeman (wrist), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old owns an unimpressive .183/.274/.242 triple slash through 47 games (120 at-bats) with the Braves this season, so he'll head back to the minors where he'll continue to serve as organizational depth.

