Braves' Jace Peterson: Sent back to minors
Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Peterson was sent back to the minors to make room for Freddie Freeman (wrist), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old owns an unimpressive .183/.274/.242 triple slash through 47 games (120 at-bats) with the Braves this season, so he'll head back to the minors where he'll continue to serve as organizational depth.
More News
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Held out of lineup Monday•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Moves over to second base Sunday•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Moved to first base Thursday•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Could see regular at-bats at third base•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...